EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Apart from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 also stars Supriya Shukla, Akshit Sukhija, Shristi Jain, Milind Pathak, Shivani Mahajan and Chirag Mehra in pivotal roles.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 10:37
Sumann S Bajaj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony TV rolled out the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. 

Fans are not able to keep calm as their favourite jodi is once again back on small screens. 

Disha and Nakuul have reprised the roles of Ram and Priya, but are seen in completely different avatars.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return; trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here

A lot of new faces are seen in the show this time. 

Now, a new entry is all set to take place in the show.

Actress Sumann S Bajaj is all set to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. 

Sumann will be portraying the pivotal role of Shalini's best friend in the drama series. 

Nothing much is known about Sumann's character yet. 

However, her entry will definitely spice up the drama. 

Sumann has previously been a part of shows like Wagle Ki Duniya and will also be seen in OTT show Johri. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 also stars Supriya Shukla, Akshit Sukhija, Shristi Jain, Milind Pathak, Shivani Mahajan and Chirag Mehra in pivotal roles. 

The show premiered on small screens on 25th May. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3: Oh No! Yuvraj’s lie about Priya to get exposed in front of Ram!

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Sony TV Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Supriya Shukla Akshit Sukhija Shristi Jain Milind Pathak Shivani Mahajan chirag mehra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 10:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dilemma! Amba’s demand puts Sai in a difficult situation
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Satya feels the fatherly love from Vijendra
MUMBAI:      Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Love is in the Air! Sahiba develops feelings for Angad
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
MEN IN SKIRTS! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 fame Nakuul Mehta becomes a Green Flag for Healthy MASCULINITY, Check out the REACTIONS he is receiving
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Television world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Kiara and others sad as Rajesh wants to leave
MUMBAI: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and...
This Summer, MX Player's June 2023 Line-up Promises an Unforgettable Escape
MUMBAI: As June rolls in, elevate your streaming experience with MX Player's exciting line-up of international shows....
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
What! Adah Sharma’s old chat mocking Ananya Panday goes viral? here’s what she said
Latest Video
Related Stories
REACTIONS he is receiving
MEN IN SKIRTS! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 fame Nakuul Mehta becomes a Green Flag for Healthy MASCULINITY, Check out the REACTIONS he is receiving
Dharti Bhatt
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
Nikki Sharma
Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!
Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
launched on Sony TV
EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV
Check it out!
OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!