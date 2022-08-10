EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony TV rolled out the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

Fans are not able to keep calm as their favourite jodi is once again back on small screens.

Disha and Nakuul have reprised the roles of Ram and Priya, but are seen in completely different avatars.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return; trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here

A lot of new faces are seen in the show this time.

Now, a new entry is all set to take place in the show.

Actress Sumann S Bajaj is all set to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Sumann will be portraying the pivotal role of Shalini's best friend in the drama series.

Nothing much is known about Sumann's character yet.

However, her entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Sumann has previously been a part of shows like Wagle Ki Duniya and will also be seen in OTT show Johri.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 also stars Supriya Shukla, Akshit Sukhija, Shristi Jain, Milind Pathak, Shivani Mahajan and Chirag Mehra in pivotal roles.

The show premiered on small screens on 25th May.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3: Oh No! Yuvraj’s lie about Priya to get exposed in front of Ram!