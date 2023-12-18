EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously

MUMBAI: Chinmayee Salvi is currently seen in Sony SAB's popular show Wagle Ki Duniya.

The actress plays the role of Sakhi who is Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati's daughter.

The viewers are liking Chinmayee's stellar performance in the show.

We all know that Chinmayee is a well-known name in the Marathi industry as well and has done a lot of work there as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chinmayee who opened up on her personal life.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Harshad faces another big challenge

What are your future plans? Do you want to pursue acting full time or complete your education simultaneously?

I have finished my education and acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously.

A lot of actors and actresses of your age are doing well in their career just like you. Do you feel the pressure to compete with them?

No, I think if you are good at your job and you know how to work hard then the only competition you should have in life is with yourself. So, I basically focus on improving upon myself and doing better each day.

What are the pros and cons of being in this industry?

The pro’s would be the love of people we get and the chance to inspire so many. The only con I can claim is that you get minimal time with your family .

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Emotional! Rajesh finds out about Vandana’s health