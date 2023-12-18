EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously

Chinmayee Salvi plays the role of Sakhi in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya. The actress opens up about her career, pros and cons of being an actor and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 07:30
Chinmayee

MUMBAI: Chinmayee Salvi is currently seen in Sony SAB's popular show Wagle Ki Duniya. 

The actress plays the role of Sakhi who is Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati's daughter. 

The viewers are liking Chinmayee's stellar performance in the show. 

We all know that Chinmayee is a well-known name in the Marathi industry as well and has done a lot of work there as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chinmayee who opened up on her personal life. 

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Harshad faces another big challenge

What are your future plans? Do you want to pursue acting full time or complete your education simultaneously?

I have finished my education and acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously.

A lot of actors and actresses of your age are doing well in their career just like you. Do you feel the pressure to compete with them?

No, I think if you are good at your job and you know how to work hard then the only competition you should have in life is with yourself. So, I basically focus on improving upon myself and doing better each day.

What are the pros and cons of being in this industry?

The pro’s would be the love of people we get and the chance to inspire so many. The only con I can claim is that you get minimal time with your family .

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Emotional! Rajesh finds out about Vandana’s health

Sumeet Raghavan Hats Off Productions Pariva Pranati Chinmayee Salvi Bharti Achrekar Anjjan Srivastava Sheehan Kapahi Anju Jadhav Deepak Pareek Wagle Ki Duniya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba warns the police to take her complaint to the higher authorities
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously
MUMBAI: Chinmayee Salvi is currently seen in Sony SAB's popular show Wagle Ki Duniya. The actress plays the role of...
Jhanak: What! Anirudh buys a simple yet elegant saree for Jhanak for the Puja
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq
MUMBAI: Actor Akshaye Khanna is no doubt one of the most loved actors. The actor is indeed less to be seen in the...
Candid! Shahid Kapoor gives credit to his wife Mira for convincing him to take on 'Kabir Singh' character; She calls ‘people love to see him in messed-up characters’
MUMBAI: Kabir Singh, a 2019 movie starring Shahid Kapoor, was one of the year's biggest hits despite receiving harsh...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Reyansh Creates Chaos for Jay and Aradhna's First Night
MUMBAI: In this stormy love tale, Aradhna eagerly awaits Jay's arrival in their room, anticipating a joyous first night...
Recent Stories
Akshaye
What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjit
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja is a thorough professional and very motivated: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Ashish Kaul
Ayesha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Know more about Ayesha Khan the wild card entry who put allegations on Munawar Faruqui
Suhana
What! SRK's Rebuke to Suhana Khan's Swimming Request Unveiled on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15
Rubina
Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on avoided looking into the mirror due to THIS reason; Abhinav's support in overcoming such challenges
Tejasswi Prakash
Surprising! Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her and Karan Kundrra’s relationship, Mentions not being an ‘ideal couple’; Says ‘We weren’t the most perfect couple…’
Shubhangi
Must Read! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress reveals “I Don’t think I will give love another chance”