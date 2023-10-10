Exclusive! Want to play a psycho killer or be a part of a typical love story: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Jatin Arora

MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan following. The audience loves the twists and turns that the show has to present.

Jatin Arora plays an integral role in Star Plus’ ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’. He plays the part of Veer and there are some very interesting twists and turns which keep the audience on the edge of their seats. In an exclusive conversation with the actor, he spoke about how he venture into the acting space and shed some light on the initial days of his career. (Also Read: Exclusive: From music, costumes to the name Veer itself, Teri Meri Doriyaan actor Jatin Arora shares how much his character is close to his heart!)

He said, “Well, I was always interested in performing arts. When I was in my 10th grade I had already decided that I want to pursue acting. I did my workshop in National School of Drama in Delhi. Later, I came to Mumbai where I worked with my uncle who is the producer-director of some very popular shows like ‘Amanat’and ‘Maayka’ among others. I did some web and TV shows and gradually progressing in the acting space.”

When asked about what his alternate career option would be, Jatin shared, “I know nothing better than this. It was not like I wasn’t a bright student. I had taken science and the surprising thing is that the counselor in my college called my mother to convince her that I was brighter in Arts and infact, they had kept a seat vacant for me! My parents just wanted me to be well-read so it wasn’t a big problem. “ (Also Read: Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann)

Speaking about his dream role, Jatin averred, “I want to be a part of a typical Imtiaz Ali created love story or anything which is attached to Indian roots. The second would be a psycho killer in a movie or a web show.”