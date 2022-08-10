Exclusive! Was Archana Gautam okay about her brother being asked to leave the Baba Siddique Iftar Party? This is what she has to say!

MUMBAI:Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

Recently at the famous Baba Siddique Iftar Party, where she was a guest, but her as per reports her brother Gulshan Gautam was not allowed inside and fans have been waiting to know Archana’s reaction to it.

Well, TellyChakkar caught up with her at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, and we asked her about the same, to which she opened up and said, “See, some people know me and some people don’t, so things like this happen, and the incident happend, it might have happened by mistake, because they are such big people they might know who I am, and yes, he was asked to leave but not in the way it was being portrayed, it was very normal that they did’nt know him, the media knows me, they might not and it’s okay and yes, he was asked to leave but it’s okay, I think my brother has gotten the publicity”. She then went to quote the famous SRK line but with a twist, ‘Bade Bade Sheheron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai”.

Archana definitely has an optimistic approach to life and she handles it well. Archana is currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

