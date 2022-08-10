Exclusive! Was Archana Gautam okay about her brother being asked to leave the Baba Siddique Iftar Party? This is what she has to say!

Archana rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 22:14
Exclusive! Was Archana Gautam okay about her brother being asked to leave the Baba Siddique Iftar Party? This is what she has to

MUMBAI:Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up of the show. 

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about the threats she received from politician Priyanka Gandhi’s P.A, says, “I don’t know why he was rude to me, I just wanted to meet her and wasn't allowed in spite of being invited by her”

Recently at the famous Baba Siddique Iftar Party, where she was a guest, but her as per reports her brother Gulshan Gautam  was not allowed inside and fans have been waiting to know Archana’s reaction to it.

Well, TellyChakkar caught up with her at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, and we asked her about the same, to which she opened up and said, “See, some people know me and some people don’t, so things like this happen, and the incident happend, it might have happened by mistake, because they are such big people they might know who I am, and yes, he was asked to leave but not in the way it was being portrayed, it was very normal that they did’nt know him, the media knows me, they might not and it’s okay and yes, he was asked to leave but it’s okay, I think my brother has gotten the publicity”. She then went to quote the famous SRK line but with a twist,  ‘Bade Bade Sheheron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai”.

Archana definitely has an optimistic approach to life and she handles it well. Archana is currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss16 fame Archana Gautam gears up for a nail-biting adventure in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Baba Siddique Iftar Party Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Harsh Limbachiya Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam Archana Gautam brother Indian Telly Awards 2023
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 22:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Major Drama! Angad finally finds out Garry’s truth!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Kavya and Veer meet after 100 years
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan Finally opens up about the reason for his and Reyhna Malhotra’s break up, says “There is nothing to be shocked by this, it’s not like we are not friends or that we don’t like each other..” Read For More!
MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his Hindi Film debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for...
Exclusive! Was Archana Gautam okay about her brother being asked to leave the Baba Siddique Iftar Party? This is what she has to say!
MUMBAI:Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Satya gives a befitting reply to Bhavani
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Woah! Choti Anu makes Anuj realise that he made a mistake
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Chidya Ghar actress Jyoti Verma roped in for movie Dange
Exclusive! Chidya Ghar actress Jyoti Verma roped in for movie Dange
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
Priyanka
What! After being accused of stealing clothes worth 30K pounds by Ishita Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts, says “you still respect them…”
Abdu Rozik
Aww! Abdu Rozik attends MC Stan’s concert in Dubai, says “perfectly explains my love for my brother Stan…”
Arushi Chawla to participate in the show
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Mtv Roadies contestant Arushi Chawla to participate in the show
toward Ishita Gupta
What! Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s cryptic post directed toward Ishita Gupta who accused the Bigg Boss 16 contestant of copying styles?
Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2
Whoa! Salman Khan finally ropes in Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2?