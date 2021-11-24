EXCLUSIVE! Was elated on being finalized for Lovepantii as I was hoping for something good post the lockdown: Manish Khanna

MUMBAI : Azaad has launched its 4th Original, Lovepantii produced by Mahesh Pandey Productions. The promos are the talk of the town for their uniqueness and interesting character portrayals.

The story of Lovepantii is about how this common boy rises to the occasion when he gets an idea that he is in love. Raised in a conformist Brahmin family, he falls in love with Ranjana, a progressive minded girl from a Thakur family.

Manish Khanna, who has been seen in projects like Zameen, My Wife's Murder, D Day, Mumbai Mirror, Jai Ho, Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka, etc and has also done more than 100 serials like Jai Hanuman, Jai Mahabharata, Mahadev, Kahin Kissi Roz, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Parades Mein Hai Mera Dil, Naagin, Molkki, Brahmaraksha, Siddhhi Vinayak, etc, is seen in the show.

He plays the role of Kedarnath Singh is the head of his family. He is the Paternal Uncle ‘Taauji’ of Ranjana and he adores her to no end. He is well educated, and has a very respected position in his town. He was the first engineer of his town, and ended up becoming the head of the administration department of the area.

What made you say yes for this show?

Firstly, the show is being produced by a very dear friend, Mahesh Pandey. So, when he called me for this, I instantly said yes.

How did you prepare for the role?

Not much preparation was required except that I grew my own moustache so that no hindrance should come in the performance.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

No. I don't want to change anything in the portrayal of my character as the character is very strong itself and I am enjoying it.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

Obviously, I was very happy as I was being finalized for the show after being home for a while because of the lockdown and wanted to do some work.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

There are no creative differences on the sets as the team is very good and understanding.

