EXCLUSIVE! 'Watched a few clips on the internet about such scenes': Sheehan Kapahi aka Atharva on preparing for the KIDNAPPING track in Wagle Ki Duniya, reveals he had a TERRIBLE mood while shooting for this

The makers have roped in a stellar star cast and all of them are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastava, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, Deepak Pareek, and many others are playing pivotal roles in the show.

The current track of Wagle Ki Duniya is witnessing a crucial track as Atharva has been kidnapped and the Wagle family is in huge trouble.

The promo has left viewers at the edge of their seats, and more twists and turns are expected to happen in the show.

Rajesh Wagle and his family have always overcome all the situations till now, and it will be interesting to see how he deals with them.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheehan Kapahi, who spoke about the current track and much more. The actor is portraying the role of Atharva in the show. He is Rajesh and Vandana's son.

How did you prepare yourself for this kidnapping track?

I watched a few clips on the internet about some kidnapping scenes. I visualised how much trauma both the child and the parents have to go through. I tried to imagine how much grief my parents would be in if something similar happens to me and I got goosebumps. Eventually, I could visualise what would the whole kidnapping thing be like.

Did you face any emotional breakdown while performing the scene where you talk to your parents on the phone to save yourself?

I can say that I had a terrible mood but I didn’t have a lot of breakdowns because either my mom or my dad was always standing by and assuring me that they are by my side. Also, they would stand nearby for the entire day for me. It really prevented me from having a breakdown.

Will the viewers get to see Atharva's different avatar during this track? What will Atharva do to save himself?

I think you can say that you see a scary side of Atharva. I don’t think we have ever seen Atharva scared. He was always heroic and would find the solution to every problem. But in these episodes, you can see Atharva being scared and helpless. Being kidnapped was honestly my worst fear too and it takes courage to save yourself from a situation like this. I can say Atharva will kind of save himself.

