Exclusive! We actually have a good laugh on the sets because of my character Hina’s flipping personality: Nishigandha Wad on shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua

Nishigandha Wad plays a significant role in shaping up the story. She also has a tang of humour in her character which tickles the audience’s funny bones.
Nishigandha Wad

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua is one of the most loved shows on television. The show airs on Zee TV and the narrative and the storyline is beautiful. The show features Aditi Sharma, Richa Rathore and Karanvir Sharma in the leading roles and Nishigandha Wad plays a significant role in shaping up the story.

She also has a tang of humour in her character which tickles the audience’s funny bones.

(Also Read: Exclusive! The graph of my character is like a Kaleidoscope where I get to play a range of emotions: Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Nishigandha Wad

Shedding some light on her character, Nishgandha mentioned, “We actually have a good laugh on the sets because of Hina’s flipping personality. Sometimes she is on Dua’s side and sometimes she is on Gulnaaz’s side. It is very interesting.”

Talking about her association with the show, she averred, “I have been given a wonderful character to play and the team is also very good. Working in the team is extremely overwhelming and the set is also beautiful. The environment is also very positive and energetic. Not only is that, working with the director and the actors very good. Especially while shooting the scenes, there is a lot of give and take of the dialogues and the way the entire canvas is chalked is really beautiful.”

We questioned Nishigandha about the actors she is close to on the set of the show.

She said, “I bond with everyone however, I am mostly spending time with Sheela Sharma and Melanie Nazareth on the set. They play the roles of Zeenat and Gulnaaz. We often have our meals together on the set of our show.” 

(Also Read: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua completes a milestone of 300 episodes!

Well said Nishigandha!

rabb se hai dua Zee TV Nishigandha Wad Sheela Sharma Melanie Nazareth Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore Karanvir Sharma
