Exclusive: We aim to touch 1000 episodes: Sargun Kaur on Yeh Hai Chahatein completing 500 episodes

MUMBAI: It’s time to pass on your congratulatory wishes to the team of MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein as the show has completed 500 episodes today.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms is quite popular among the viewers. The lead couple Rudra and Preesha played by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra are highly appreciated by the masses. Their chemistry is sizzling and they have proved how talented they are as the viewers cannot take their eyes off them.

The show has constantly been doing well on the rating charts. Kudos to the team who works hard behind and in front of the camera.

On this special day, TellyChakkar got in touch with the lead protagonist Sargun Kaur, who shared, “I still can’t believe that we have completed 500 episodes. It feels like yesterday that we started shooting for the show. The credit behind making the show so successful is firstly our viewers for loving us, our entire cast and the team who works hard behind the camera to bring such great episodes each time. My journey until now has been satisfactory and we aim to touch 1000 episodes. I have got very good friends like Aishwarya Khare and Karan Sharma from this show.”

When asked how they are celebrating, she replied, “Yesterday, we had a celebration on the sets followed by cake cutting.”

How has been working with Abrar? Well, Abrar is a fun loving and notorious guy. He is a livewire of Yeh Hai Chahatien. I have worked with many actors but I have found Abrar as the most natural actor. He bonds well with everyone and has a very positive approach.”