EXCLUSIVE! 'We always wanted someone who belonged to the Northeast to Play Nima' Casting Director Taranvir Singh gets CANDID about finding Surabhi Das for Nima Denzongpa, his casting journey and more

MUMBAI: The casting world is filled with gems who have given faces to many hit projects in the industry. Taranvir is one of those Casting Directors.

We got in touch with the dapper to know about his casting journey, his favourite actors and more, Taranvir had some noteworthy responses to share, check them out:

Tell us something about your journey in Casting?

Few things in life you just can’t plan, Casting was one of them in my life. It just happened. Although, being an Engineer by qualification, I was always creatively inclined, just came to Mumbai for exploring different career options after my degree as I never wanted to do a typical 9-5 thingy post my engineering. My journey started as an intern, post that casting could never leave me and neither could I.

Were you always inclined towards Casting?

No. To be honest I didn't know much about Casting before. But one thing I knew for sure was that I have an eye for things. Maybe that helped me in succeeding in this field.

Being a part of 3 major Production houses, how do you juggle their requirements?

I feel really blessed at times that at such a young age I have been handling multiple production houses and projects simultaneously. All the producers have been really understanding and they have given me the flexibility to work on different projects at the same time. It’s really hectic at times especially while setting up the new shows. But yes if you are passionate about things you somehow manage this.

How did you discover Surabhi Das for Nima Denzongpa?

We always wanted someone who belonged to the Northeast to Play Nima as we really wanted the audience to connect and feel the strong emotions of people from the Northeast belt. We began scouting the northeastern actors for the same. Through Instagram, local coordinators and other platforms.



I found Surabhi really interesting and apt for this and had shared it with the producers and creative on the show. Then my creative managed to figure out her contact details. Then I reached out to her and she was really interested in the show and was willing to travel to Mumbai for the audition/ mock shoot process as well. She was a proper professional and a really hardworking girl. After a couple of tests. We narrowed down on her.

Talking about casting it is often that budget plays a major role, how do you manage that?

Yes, the budget does play a very important role. We have to balance out the budgets. Especially post-pandemic the budgets have been slashed drastically.

So we do convince actors to work on the budgets offered by the channel/production house.

Talking about your shows, who has been your favourite actor and you would love to cast that person again?

To be honest I would love to cast many actors who have been cast before. Surabhi Das, Sidharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Yesha Rughani, Aashi Singh, Srishti Jain, Namish Taneja, Aakriti Sharma, Shivani Badoni, Abhishek Sharma, Sidharth Banerjee from the young generation to name a few. The list goes on. Missing out on many names.

Have you faced tantrums from actors too?

We hardly cast actors who throw tantrums. We do their background checks and monitor their professionalism. After these steps only we push for them. Few people at times have backed out at the very last time citing fake reasons, we keep that in mind refrain from auditioning them again.

Advice for those who want to make big in this field?

One has to be passionate about this craft. It’s not a secure industry at all. So you need to be confident always and you should have self-belief. Also, you have to give your best all the time and make good use of the opportunities you are getting. You really need to understand the basics first and then master the craft and audition as much as possible. Rest is destiny.

How do you Approach Fresh Faces?

Fresh faces mostly come through Instagram, also we post on many audition groups and ask people to share their profiles. Well, that's how we have been scouting fresh talent.

