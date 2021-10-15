EXCLUSIVE! 'We are trying to make time for each other with this busy schedule' Akshay Kharodia OPENS UP about his Married life, on Ramleela track in Pandya Store and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Well, Apart from the angry Shiva we have the Mr Cool Dev in the show who is practically busy striking the perfect balance between his family, work and his love story but often gets stuck in some absolutely entertaining situations. We got in touch with the dapper and got some interesting answers to our questions check it out:

How similar is Dev to Akshay? How did you go for this character?

Dev is completely different from Akshay, we can meet Dev in every family he is a common boy, not all families have heroes. Dev is someone who is trying to strike a balance between his career, love life and his family. Dev is quite sensible, thinks before making decisions and is very quiet. Akshay is very energetic and full of life so yes we are quite opposite from each other. I was the first character who got locked in the show and I guess the face worked best for being Dev, the makers told me that I looked perfect who would be an ideal family member and stay matured. So yes somewhere it is out of my zone but I am enjoying being Dev in the show.

According to the chronology, Dev should be playing Bharat in Raamleela but you are playing Laxman? Why are you playing Laxman?

Yes! I should have been Bharat even in terms of the anger. I was also asking the creators why am I playing Laxman. I resonate more with Bharat who is calmer and can handle the dynasty in Ram's absence. The makers mentioned that they wanted to change the image and trust me shooting the Ramayan sequence has been absolutely amazing we have had a lot of fun. We have grown up seeing Ramleela so being a part of it is blissful.

You recently got married and the show has been keeping you tied up, so how has the juggle been?

The struggle is really hard, I don't get time to spend with my wife. It has barely been four months since our marriage but both of us have been apart, she is there working and I am here busy with the shoot. The initial years are more like you want to spend time with your partner. We are trying to shift together soon. Being in a relationship and staying together are two different things, when you start staying you discover new things about your partner. Your experiences change, so yes we can't wait to blur these lines spend more time together.

Well, we can't wait to see Akshay enjoying his marital bliss soon.

