EXCLUSIVE! 'We ate plenty of Pani Bataashe’s in every shot' Manan Joshi has an intriguing story to share while shooting for Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Itefaque Se.

Check out what Manan Joshi who will be seen in the lead role has to share about their lucknow schedule for the show.

Was this your first visit to Lucknow?

Yes. It was my first visit to Lucknow.

What do you know about Lucknow?

The ‘Tehzeeb’ is what I’ve heard a lot about in Lucknow. And also of course, the ‘Tunday Kebab’, which I didn’t get to taste as I’m a vegetarian. So, apart from the Mughal architecture, the chikankari kurta’s and their rich culture, their tehzeeb and kebabs I was quite familiar with.

Did you get a chance to explore the city?

I only got a brief chance to explore the city, given our tight shoot schedules.

Where are did you shoot and any anecdotes (stories / nice incidents) to share?

We shot at a couple of locations. There was this one scene where we were shooting and we were supposed to have Pani Puri. It was our first shot, that we shot for the whole day which led to people enjoying eating Pani Puri’s for the entire day! The Lucknowi’s call it ‘Pani Bataashe’ so we ate plenty of Pani Bataashe’s in every shot and there was a lot of fun banter around it. And another anecdote that I have is from when I had an off on the last day, I’d slept all evening, hired a rickshaw who took me all around Lucknow where I got the chance to shop, visit Hazratganj and walk by the river front. By the time we were done, it was pretty late at night. The rickshaw driver had originally asked for 50 bucks but since it was Diwali night, I presented him with some extra money and he had the sweetest smile on his face. The whole experience of not being in a car or an Ola taxi but, being in an electric rickshaw with this humble guy is one memory I’ll always and forever cherish.

