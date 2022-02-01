EXCLUSIVE! "We don't always agree on everything but him and me, we are like real brothers", Pratik Sehajpal on his equation with Nishant Bhat, future Plans, and more!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar always brings you exclusive Content from the world of Entertainment.

Pratik Sehajpal was one of the show's most powerful participants, making headlines both inside and outside the house from day one.

The young guy shot to fame as a competitor on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attention and caused mayhem in the Bigg Boss house. Pratik was also seen on shows like Ace of Space and Love School.

He used to have arguments with his housemates almost every day and never got along with anyone except a few, and this continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

But Pratik Sehajpal is not just known for his fights, he is known for standing up for what is straight even if it means going against the people he loves.

After the first two weeks, he grabbed the headlines and gave it his best during his tasks, where he strived to win.

Physically threatened many times in the house, he maintained his calm and played the game with dignity.

The audience cheers for him and believes he was a deserving winner, but the actor feels that he lost the trophy but gained so much love that that is the best reward he has received.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pratik and spoke to him about his Journey from OTT to Bigg Boss 15, his friendship with Nishant Bhat, being More emotional in Bigg Boss 15, and what next for him :

Your friendship with Nishant Bhat has been a bond that fans have loved and you've had your ups and downs from OTT to Bigg Boss 15 . What is your current equation with Nishant?

We've had our disagreements, we don't always agree on everything but him and me, we are like real brothers, who love each other purely, we have our days but when it is time a time of need we are always there by each other side. I really appreciate Nishant for being there for me throughout, and even though we've fought numerous times but we are always stronger together. Nishant, Shamita, and Me together, that's the friendship we've earned and I know that these are friends for life now.

We have always seen you as a tough guy especially on OTT you were more headstrong, but fans got to see a more emotional and vulnerable side of Pratik, what led to that?

Honestly, I think it was the journey, OTT was only a month and a half, this was for more than 4 months at this point and it's like in life you know, I think as you go through things, experience a different side than you are comfortable with different emotions start to come out. I am very glad that I have lived in that house, experienced it and I guess that led to the emotions I was feeling.

You've had this great journey and Fans are really eager to know, What next for Pratik Sehajpal?

I have never really planned these things, I don't have a clear roadmap. But I am grateful for everything that has happened so far, I am and will be eternally grateful

to the fans who've made this possible. Everything has happened very organically and I'll go with the flow in the future as well.

Pratik Sehajpal was the Runner of Bigg Boss 15 and has become one of the most popular contestants of the show.

