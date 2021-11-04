EXCLUSIVE! 'We don't burst crackers in Diwali', Anupamaa's Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey celebrates the festival in a special way

MUMBAI: Diwali is almost here. The festival of lights is all about cleaning and decorating our house and having a good time with the family. Like us, even our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to have a good time on Diwali.

Also read: OH NO! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey reveals it took him two weeks to get over a scene that had left him emotionally drained

Check out what Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah plans to do on Diwali:

How do you plan to celebrate Diwali this year?

We celebrate our Diwali by doing basic decoration and Lakshmi Puja. We follow all the rituals with the family and have a happy night together. We don't believe in bursting crackers as it adds up to the pollution. My kids also don't like burning crackers so we sit at home, listen to good music and have great family time.

Any fond memory from your childhood about the festival?

There are loads of memories from childhood, ask a kid I grew up in UP and Uttarakhand every Diwali used to be grand, we weren't that aware of the climatic change, we used to like burning crackers and decorating with diyas. It has always been special as it brought the family together. Now, it is a little peaceful one but the excitement is still the same.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "I consider Anagha as my daughter in reality," Sudhanshu Pandey shares an interesting insight about his bond with Nandini aka Anangha Bhosale, his favourite role, and much more

Well, we are wishing Sudhanshu a prosperous Diwali and you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com