Exclusive! "We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside," says Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia as he talks about his show, his bond with co-stars and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time we have Akshay Kharodia aka your very beloved Dev getting candid as he talks about his experience working on the show, and more.

Akshay Kharodia is a talented actor and most famous for his role as Dev Pandya in StarPlus’s Pandya Store and has been part of many music videos like Tere Layi, Coffee Shop among others.

We got in touch with the actor and he spoke about the show, his bond with co-stars and a lot more!

1.How was your experience working on Pandya Store and what do you enjoy more, music videos or the show?

The experience on the show has been amazing. To be honest, TV is a different kind of work and when you do ads or songs, then these things are different and you get a little more satisfied as far as creativity is concerned.

It’s like a sweet dish and the other is a regular meal and you can’t avoid regular meals.

2.What is your bond like with the co-stars and who are you closest to?

I am the closest to Kinshuk bhai, most since he is like an older brother to me and neither can I stay without him nor can he. In my room, we all eat together everyday unless someone is more occupied elsewhere.

We gather in my and Mohit’s room and we have lunch together and keep our phones aside. We understand each other so well so if anyone has a problem we help each other out.

3.Tell us something about an upcoming twist in the show:

So honestly I have also just come back. We have the Holi sequence going on. The Dhamaal that will happen is that Chutki finds out that Shweta is not her mother and we are her parents.

On the other hand, Chiku too will find out that he is adopted as well. The kids will find out this since they hear the elders. The kids also have their track running simultaneously.

