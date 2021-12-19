EXCLUSIVE! We have all gone a rough patch where many are still jobless with no extra source of income and are suffering, I am blessed to be a part of a wonderful project: Smita Dongre on her experience shooting for Lovepantii

MUMBAI: Produced by Mahesh Pandey Productions, Lovepantii is slated to be one the most entertaining youth-centric drama on Indian television.

Enacted by Smita Dongre, she belongs to Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She is from a theatre background and been working since 15 years in the film industry. Her best work includes in TV like Saibaba ￼Balika Vadhu, Maharana Pratap,Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Sonpari ,Meri Maa, Mere Sai, CID, Aahat, Savdhan India ,Crime Petrol ,Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Code Red, Lal Ishq, Crime alert, Mauka E Wardat, etc. Also, Movies like Agnipankh, Aao Bhag Chale, Mere Sairam. Many Ad films like Baily Mineral Water, Swatch Bharat, Mutthut finance, Manyavar, MasterCard, Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she opened up about her role in the show.

Tell us something about your character in the show

Devi is the eldest lady in the house, and thus commands authority in the house. The house is managed by Devi. She is not very educated, and she comes from a lower economic family, and hence now enjoys the riches. She lets Kedarnath run her life too. She can stand up against anyone, but never against Kedarnath. She loves him and respects him for changing her life for the better, and hence has become a completely devoted mother. Even when Kedarnath decided to raise Ranjana, the daughter of Kedarnath’s younger brother, as his own, she could not refuse him. Devi is just concerned for her own daughter. She feels that Ranjana’s extrovert behavior should not rub off of on her daughter, Suman, hence, she wanted Suman to get married at the earliest. She loves Ranjana too, but subconsciously, Ranjana will always be Prakash and Sumitra’s daughter to her.

What made you say yes for this show?

I was very happy when I got a call for this show as a part of the primary cast because in COVID situations, many people lost their jobs and many were searching for work. I directly got a call for such a wonderful character from Mahesh Pandey Productions. I knew that Mahesh ji is very good writer and he will definitely give justice to every character so I was very excited. I sent my audition. And got positive response from channel. I'm thankful to Azaad channel team and Mahesh ji.

How did you prepare for the role?

I mentally prepared myself as a Devi who is a mother as well as a Thakurain and has her own beliefs about society and family, especially about girls and daughters. I prepared myself accordingly for this character by trying to understand her mindset.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

Actually, I personally dislike any comparison between males and females and am against male dominance but in some situations, we need to understand the differences. I won't agree for male dominance being in character as Devi and I am ok with the writer’s view.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

I am a very positive person and a strong believer of Karma. I was very happy when I got the confirmation call and felt blessed because, as I mentioned there are so many in such a worse situation. We have all gone a rough patch where there are many yet jobless with no extra source of income in our industry and are suffering. That I got such a wonderful project, I’m thankful to God, Azaad and especially Mahesh Pandey ji who believed that I'm capable to enact this character and also thank my family for their support.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

There are no creative differences. Our entire team is like a family so we always have a proper discussion if we have any doubts and our creative team explains everything to us very well.