Exclusive! We have some extremely talented comedians in our industry; I wish to share stage with them someday: Neerja actress Sneha Wagh

Sneha Wagh plays the role of Pratima in Colors’ show Neerja. In an exclusive conversation but TellyChakkar, Sneha shed light on her journey in the industry and what inspired her to become an actress.
Sneha Wagh

MUMBAI: ‘Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ is one of the most loved shows on Colors.

The TV show boasts of an ensemble cast with some very popular and talented actors. 

In an exclusive conversation but TellyChakkar, Sneha shed light on her journey in the industry and what inspired her to become an actress.

She said, “Acting was not planned. I came in this profession by fluke. Someone saw me and offered me a role. After I started acting, I learnt more about this profession and ways to enhance my acting skills.

She further added that if not an actress, she would have pursued engineering or opened a dance school of her own. 

Also Read: Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Oh No! Bagchi family refuses to help Neerja

When asked about her aspirations, Sneha mentioned, “I really love comedians and we have some fantastic and talented comedians on TV. I wish to share stage with them someday. However talking about myself and the kind of roles I would like to play, I don't have a dream role as such but I would definitely like to play a police officer if given a chance. That is something I have never done before.”

Well said Sneha!

