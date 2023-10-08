Exclusive! “We just started talking while doing our lines only and that was only our icebreaking”, Pranali Rathod opens up on working with Jay Soni as Abhinav and ice-breaking! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The fans have always admired Pranali Rathod as Askshara and they are excited to see what new journey her character will take.

And recently, Jay Soni’s cameo in the show has come to an end, and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai along with producer Rajan Shahi, and his mother Deepa Shahi, threw a grand farewell party for Jay Soni, to bid adieu to Abhinav in a grand way.

TellyChakkar caught up with Pranali at Jay Soni’s farewell party, and this is what she had to say, about her first impression of Jay.

She said, “We met during our first scene, which was on a bus, and I did not know how Abhinav’s character was going to pan out. I got a briefing about Abhinav and the kind of dynamic that we would be sharing, and we started with no expectations and he was very fun to work with”.

Talking about their icebreaking, she said, “There was nothing specific, we just started talking while doing our lines only and that was only our icebreaking and I remember Romesh Sir, was there and he acted as an icebreaker”.

