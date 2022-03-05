EXCLUSIVE! 'We were going to go to Kashmir for Eid but couldn't due to dates', Waseem Mushtaq opens up on Eid Celebration, childhood memories and more

My sisters, I and all of us used to gather at night and compare the collected Eidi, seeing who got it more. So yes that is one of the sweetest memories and yes my mother made delicacies for sure. We used to get tasty treats so food and Eidi is memorable.
EXCLUSIVE! 'We were going to go to Kashmir for Eid but couldn't due to dates', Waseem Mushtaq open up on Eid Celebration, childhood memories and more

MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the edge of their seats. We are all excited to know what major twists are yet to get unfolded in Yohan and Sejal's lives.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am like a small kid when it comes to birthday celebrations' Spy Bahu's Waseem Mushtaq on his working birthday, celebration plans and more

We got in touch with Abhishek aka Waseem Mushtaq to know about his Eid celebrations, childhood memories and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

Do you have any plans for a celebration or party for Eid and Iftari? 

I always like to have an Iftari party but we are too busy with the shoots, there is not much that I can plan, even at Sandeep's Iftari Party, I had reached late. I had to cancel my trip to Kashmir, I was planning for Eid but now that we don't have many dates to spare due to shoot, so shall be spending my day here. This time I am trying to have an Eid Party, definitely I shall host one as we aren't going to Kashmir. 

What are your most memorable moments of Eid? 

The best part used to be Eidi, the money which we used to get. We have a big family and I was the youngest in the family. In the family, if you are the youngest then you get more money, now I don't get it. My sisters, I and all of us used to gather at night and compare the collected Eidi, seeing who got it more. So yes that is one of the sweetest memories and yes my mother made delicacies for sure. We used to get tasty treats so food and Eidi is memorable. 

Do you still receive Eidi? 

No, now I have to give everyone. Even my dad stopped giving saying that now that I earn, I must give instead. I do wish someone gives Eidi as blessings. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't find it justifiable to compare both the characters' Waseem Mushtaq on his characters in SSK2 and Spy Bahu

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

