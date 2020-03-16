EXCLUSIVE! 'We were a part of Kkusum 2 together' Leela aka Alpana Buch OPENS UP on working with Savita Prabhune again, her look in Namaste America and more

In the current track of Anupamaa, the Leela doesn't match my real age. I am playing 20 years older. With the prequel, I am playing someone that is closer to my age and I am loving the look with the whole hair and saree, she is just the young Leela
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on the television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. 

The show has come up with its prequel simultaneously on Disney+ Hotstar, We got in touch with Leela aka Alpana Buch to know her views on her loop in Namaste America, working with Savita Prabhune and more 

With the prequel, we are seeing a completely different look, how exciting was it to go 17 years back?

In the current track of Anupamaa, the Leela doesn't match my real age. I am playing 20 years older. With the prequel, I am playing someone that is closer to my age and I am loving the look with the whole hair and saree, she is just the young Leela and as an actor, we would all love to play characters that are younger than our age. 

You are working with Savita Prabhune after 19 years? 

We were in Kkusum together, when Jennifer and Aashka were as Kumud and Nausheen were Kkusum in the show, It was Jennifer, Aashka and my first show. This is surely a reunion for us in Anupamaa. 

How has it been working with her? 

It has been great, we were in touch for all this while but working together is indeed enriching for us. I have learnt a lot in this time span and I feel she is still the same person as she was 19 years back. I understand now, how experience works. 

Are you all excited to see their camaraderie onscreen? 

