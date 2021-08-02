Exclusive! This is what Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit Suchanti had to say about re-entering the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house and he is also known for his performance as Ratan Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his upcoming show Bhagya Laxmi, which will premier tomorrow on Zee TV.

Bigg Boss 15 is around the corner and will be launching on the 8th of August 2021.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit and asked him if he gets a chance to go into the Bigg Boss house would he accept the offer, to which the actor said that he would have thought about it if he had been offered the show, but now he wants to concentrate on his upcoming show Bhagaya Laxmi and give his 100 percent to the show and his focus is only on that.

We also asked him that if he got a chance to go and change something about his stay in the Bigg Boss house, what would he have changed, to which the actor said that there are some things that he would love to change about his stint in the Bigg Boss house if taken back to that time.

Well, Rohit was one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss house and now soon he will be on your television screens in the show Bhagya Laxmi.

