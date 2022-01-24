Exclusive! What! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale to be evicted from the house

MUMBAI: The finale of the show has begun and the contestants are all set to enter the finale of the show one of them would be declared the winner of the show this weekend.

Last, the week we did see how Nishant and Tejasswi won the ticket to finale task, and Rahasmi, Abhijeet, and Devoleena were nominated for this week.

We saw in the promo of the show how Bigg Boss announced a double eviction to take place in today’s episode.

Tellychakkar conducted a poll and asked the audience who they think would be getting evicted today?

The audience has picked Abhijeet and Devoleena who would be evicted in today’s episode.

Rashami would be saved and would remain in the show and would join the rest of the finalists of the show.

We had earlier reported that Devoleena and Abhijeet were in the danger zone and now they have got eliminated.

This week the fight would be between Pratik, Shamita, Nishant, Tejasswi, Karan, Rashami, and Rakhi and it would be interesting to see would reach the finale of the show.

The audience has voted 85% for Devoleena and Abhijeet to be voted out of the house and seems like it’s time for them to say goodbye to the show.

Well, soon the show is going to end and the season would get its winner.

