Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreaks, how she deals with them, and more!

MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.

She has worked in both Bengali and Hindi television known and is for her roles in E Amar Guru Dakshina. In 2019, she made her Hindi TV debut with Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein as a parallel lead role of Dr. Parineeti Ganguly opposite Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja.

From 2020 to 2021, she played the lead role of Anokhi Bhalla in the StarPlus television series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Karanvir Sharma.

ALSO READ: Gorgeous! Debattama Saha looks glamorous in red, take a look

She also debuted in Bollywood with Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada, where she has an extended cameo.

Debatamma made her singing debut with her song Ranjha, which speaks about heartbreak.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar when asked about if she has ever faced heartbreaks, this is what the actress had to say.

She revealed, “These things happen, I have also gone through heartbreaks, but it has made me a better artist I feel because I can use that emotion in my field of acting, singing, and these sad heartbreaking songs, where you can use that pain to make art. I am very grateful for everything that has happened in my life, I am not sad and I am just thankful for everything. I have had my heart broken but what can you do really”.

Speaking further about how art, cinema, and music can help heal in the heartbreak process she said, “It is not a myth for sure, Music is like meditation, it’s a form of meditation. So many people just inhale and exhale as a form of meditation and similarly with music. What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out because so many times it happens that you are so overwhelmed and you feel sad, but tears fail you, so it’s very necessary to let things out and cry it out and music helps big time”.

Debattama was last seen in the Kartik Aryan movie Shehzada playing the role of his sister.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Debattama Saha finally breaks her silence on dating Karanvir Sharma, read to know more



