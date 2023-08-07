Exclusive! This is what Nakuul Mehta and Kushal Tandon had to say about working with each other! Read More!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy.

The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

The news of the cast of Barsatein joining the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 for a Mahasangam.

We will see that Reyansh and Arandhna will attend Ram and Priya’s wedding.

TellyChakkar exclusively caught up with Nakkul and Kushal, and this is what they had to say about working together.

On working with Kushal, Nakuul said, “It feels so good, I am very excited, we have been in the industry for a while, but kabhi mauka nahi mila, aaj thoda sa mauka mila hai, but I am very excited about his new show Barsatein, and it looks very beautiful, and the whole cast looks beautiful. It is so nice to have him on set, and finally get to share screen space together, and I am very excited to watch the show”.

Kushal also spoke, “Reyansh is here with Arandhana, his colleague, to interview, Ram Kap0oor, he does not know who Ram is, and he is talking to Ram about Ram, it is a very funny and please watch it”.

Watch the video:

The trailer was released some time ago, and fans have been going crazy over the video.

The show is going on air from 10th July, taking the 8 PM slot.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

