Exclusive! This is what Nakuul Mehta and Kushal Tandon had to say about working with each other! Read More!

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 19:39
say about working with each other! Read More!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy.

The latest is a  new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

The news of the cast of Barsatein joining the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 for a Mahasangam.

We will see that Reyansh and Arandhna will attend Ram and Priya’s wedding.

TellyChakkar exclusively caught up with Nakkul and Kushal, and this is what they had to say about working together.

On working with Kushal, Nakuul said, “It feels so good, I am very excited, we have been in the industry for a while, but kabhi mauka nahi mila, aaj thoda sa mauka mila hai, but I am very excited about his new show Barsatein, and it looks very beautiful, and the whole cast looks beautiful. It is so nice to have him on set, and finally get to share screen space together, and I am very excited to watch the show”.

Kushal also spoke, “Reyansh is here with Arandhana, his colleague, to interview, Ram Kap0oor, he does not know who Ram is, and he is talking to Ram about Ram, it is a very funny and please watch it”.

Watch the video:


The trailer was released some time ago, and fans have been going crazy over the video.

The show is going on air from 10th July, taking the 8 PM slot.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is NOT going off the air, Despite Barsatein taking its time slot?

 

 

Nakuul Mehta Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV TellyChakkar Amir Ali Mishika Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 19:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Suhail Nayyar on his chemistry with Shriya Pilgaonkar in Ishq-e-Nadaan, “When you are comfortable with your co-actor, your chemistry follows suit”
MUMBAI : Suhail Nayyar was last seen in the OTT series Jee Karda and his performance in it was liked by one and all....
Romiit Raaj: I don't go on holidays for the sake of posting pictures
MUMBAI:  Actor Romiit Raj says that he likes to live in the present and enjoys spending real moments with his family....
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor is getting massively trolled for this latest public appearance, check out the comments below
MUMBAI:  Actor Arjun Kapoor over the time has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his amazing acting projects...
Exclusive! This is what Nakuul Mehta and Kushal Tandon had to say about working with each other! Read More!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Drama! Daarji makes a big announcement, Sahiba wants to leave the house
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor is getting massively trolled for this latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Latest Video
Related Stories
Romiit Raaj
Romiit Raaj: I don't go on holidays for the sake of posting pictures
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’
Abdu Rozik in Prateek Sharma's ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Arjit Taneja gets injured
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Arjit Taneja gets injured
Bekaboo
Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo is not going off-air, sources say!
DANGAL ENTRY
Exclusive! Shruti Gholap roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Ati Sundar!
Divyanka Tripathi
Aww! Divyanka Tripathi shares a romantic video as she celebrates her 7th wedding anniversary with hubby Vivek Dahiya