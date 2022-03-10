Exclusive! THIS is what Niti Taylor wants to ask Madhuri Dixit

Currently, Niti Taylor can be seen spreading her magic on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with her amazing dance performances.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 21:32
Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame with her performance in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She was also seen in StarPlus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where we asked her a bunch of quirky questions and the answers were really interesting.

Which is that one body part that you wouldnt mind losing?

My hands and feet. Very ugly.

Which is the dumbest way youve ever got injured?

I’m very scared of heights, even if it’s a small drainage and I’ve fallen so many times. That’s why I can’t do anything which involves height.

Whats the grossest thing youve done in public?

Peed in public.

Which is that fictional character that you would like to meet in real life?

Alia Bhatt from ‘2 States’.

Whats the worst purchase youve ever made?

So many things that I buy and then I feel like why did I even buy this! I think it’s mostly clothes.

Whats a weird question you have asked your partner?

I ask him very weird questions and I can’t discuss that.

What is something thats a compliment but sounds like an insult?

When people say, “Oh what a cute height!”

Whats the biggest screw-up youve made in the kitchen?

I’m very bad at making rotis. I sort of make a map.

Whats the most useless talent that you have?

Some very bad shayaris.

What question would you like to ask Madhuri Dixit?

I would like to ask her how she has this grace and this aura that every time you enter you just give goose bumps to everyone.

About Author

