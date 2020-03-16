Exclusive! This is what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia has to say about missing Sriti Jha and about his bond with Neeharika Roy

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves. Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor is excited about this new project. Read on to know what he had to say.

What made you say yes to this project?

Well, I am really excited about this project. It is a very different story in which love is a symbolic representation. The show is not just about love but also about devotion. A lot of things revolve around the love story, and there are many interesting twists and turns.

Your fans were expecting you and Pragya (Sriti) to star together again. Your thoughts?

Abhi and Pragya’s story is very close to my heart. And it is the best cast I have ever worked with. I especially miss Sriti and Arjit. I love them. I miss seeing Sriti on the sets. But the cast of my present show is also very sweet.

Did you give any inputs or extend your help to Neeharika for this show? Any ice-breaking moments?

I take help from Neeharika. She is full of energy. Well, we break the ice everyday (laughs). She loves to smile and spread happiness, and that becomes our moment.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.