Exclusive! This is what Sudha Chandran had to say on the news of her role ending in Colors’ Naagin 6!

Earlier in the show, Pratha comes to know the truth about the 'Amrit Kalash' from Lalit Gujral. To prevent Pratha from obtaining the Amrit Kalash, Seema calls Renaksh, the Icchadari Nevala, to stop Pratha. Renaksh will turn out to be the biggest trouble for Pratha. However, Pratha will manage to trap Renaksh and escape from him. Later, Renaksh's father, Bhanu will save his son. How will Pratha deal with Renaksh and his father?

But as of now, the news on the social media is that Sudha Chandran’s character will end in the serial. To clarify this news, she told us, “Well, as of now, I know that my character will end up in a coma, but it is quite early to say what other changes will come my way and in the serial.”

From TV to films, Sudha Chandran has been in the industry for over three decades now. She has established herself and credits her years of experience for it. Recently, she featured in a double role in the serial, which was quite challenging.

