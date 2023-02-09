Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan will be like after the leap, read to find out

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming.
Dil Diyaan Gallan

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a 7-year leap, and as we exclusively reported Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

In the show, we will see that the character of Amrita dies, and we will also see that Amrita and Veer have become parents and will have a daughter. 

It will be very interesting to see what new turn the show takes and who steps in as the lead of the show.

Are you excited to see this new chapter in the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Dil Diyaan Gallan
