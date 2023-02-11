EXCLUSIVE! This is what the viewers can expect from the fourth generation leap in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ardent viewers of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are very much excited for the much-awaited leap in the show. Abhira and Armaan's journey is surely going to be very interesting.
YRKKH

MUMBAI: Ever since the makers have announced the generation leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the ardent viewers can't wait for the show's new journey.

The much-awaited fourth generation leap in the drama series will premiere in a few days.

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are all set to be seen as the leads. 

The actress will be playing the role of Abhira while he will be seen as Armaan. 

The promo has left the viewers mesmerised and we can't expect an amazing journey of the new leads who will take the story forward. 

Well, going by the promo, the viewers have seen how Akshara and Abhinav's daughter Abhira aspires to become a lawyer. 

In the previous storyline, Akshara whose character was played by Pranali Rathod was also a successful lawyer. 

And now, Abhira wants to follow her mother's footsteps. 

While Abhira will definitely be successful, her journey to achieve her dreams won't be that easy. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Akshara’s world gets shattered, Starts a new life as Abhinav's widow

Abhira is shown extremely carefree, loving and a simple girl who dreams big. 

Meanwhile, Shehzada's character Armaan is shown very different from that of Abhira. 

The viewers will see him as a young, quiet and naive guy who is very resilient. 

Abhira and Armaan are completely opposite but as we all know that opposites attract. That will be the case with these two. 

As per the promo, they will end up marrying under crucial circumstances and that's how their journey together will begin. 

It will be interesting to see how a bubbly and happy-go-lucky Abhira and resilient Armaan will fall for each other. 

How excited are you for the leap? Tell us in the comments. 

The leap will premiere from 6th November onwards. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! 4th generation leads with loaded drama, crossways for Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira

