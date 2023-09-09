Exclusive! “Whatever her experiences were, I do not really know but I don’t think there were any reports like that” Udaariyaan’s Hitesh Bharadwaj on reports of Twinkle Arora not being happy with the production house!

MUMBAI: Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions, it has been a fan favorite for a long time.

The show has been very influential in introducing new talent to the show. The second generation leap-focused starred Twinkle Arora in a very pivotal role opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Recent reports had said that Twinkle Arora was not really happy with the timings and the duration of shoot hours and was unhappy with the production.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj who was all praises for the production house when asked about reports of Twinkle being unhappy.

To which he said, “This you should ask when you do Twinkle’s interview, but and see everyone has their set of experiences, in life. And I saw this movie called Ankohn Dekhi, you must have seen it as well. My life and its experiences are different. Expereinces are something that creates you and they make you human, Whatever her experiences were, I do not really know but I don’t think there were any reports like that, and if there were, I can tell you when she is coming to Mumbai and you can talk to her”.

The show Udaariyaaan took another generation leap with Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen, and Anuraj Chahal taking up the roles as the leads.

