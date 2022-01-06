EXCLUSIVE! When an actor is going through his own set of troubles coming from a small town, it is definitely difficult to pull off comic roles: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Sohit Soni

Sohit has been a part of various television projects the recent ones being Tenali Rama and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Sohit has been a part of Tenali Rama for almost 3 and a half years playing the role of Mani and is currently associated with Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai where he enacts various roles.
MUMBAI: Sohit Soni is a talented artist.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sohit shared details about his journey in the industry.

He said, “People have loved me in comedy characters. I am a theatre artist. When I completed Tenali Rama, I tried to break the stereotype and play something different and now I am doing different character roles. I want to explore myself as an actor and play different kind of shades on-screen.”

When questioned about how challenging he found comedy as a genre, Sohit explained, “When an actor is going through his own set of troubles coming from a small town, it is definitely difficult to pull that off. When I visited Mumbai for pursuing acting, I did not have a place to stay and I used to shoot for the day and return back home to my hometown. People at my place were not aware that I am trying to venture into this space. I did not have that kind of money too. And in the midst of that when you are given the challenge to make people laugh is kind of difficult. But I do enjoy it because for me, the very fact that I am in Mumbai and shooting is a blessing for me by God in itself.”

Well said Sohit!

