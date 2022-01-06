EXCLUSIVE! When an actor is going through his own set of troubles coming from a small town, it is definitely difficult to pull off comic roles: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Sohit Soni

MUMBAI: Sohit Soni is a talented artist.

He has been a part of various television projects the recent ones being Tenali Rama and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Sohit has been a part of Tenali Rama for almost 3 and a half years playing the role of Mani and is currently associated with Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai where he enacts various roles.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sohit shared details about his journey in the industry.

He said, “People have loved me in comedy characters. I am a theatre artist. When I completed Tenali Rama, I tried to break the stereotype and play something different and now I am doing different character roles. I want to explore myself as an actor and play different kind of shades on-screen.”

When questioned about how challenging he found comedy as a genre, Sohit explained, “When an actor is going through his own set of troubles coming from a small town, it is definitely difficult to pull that off. When I visited Mumbai for pursuing acting, I did not have a place to stay and I used to shoot for the day and return back home to my hometown. People at my place were not aware that I am trying to venture into this space. I did not have that kind of money too. And in the midst of that when you are given the challenge to make people laugh is kind of difficult. But I do enjoy it because for me, the very fact that I am in Mumbai and shooting is a blessing for me by God in itself.”

Well said Sohit!

