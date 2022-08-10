Exclusive! “When I had thought that I wanted to become an actor some 15 years ago in Delhi, everybody used to think that I had lost my mind,” Ansh Bagri talks about his journey and opens up on people discouraging him to be an actor!

MUMBAI:Atrangii is an Indian Hindi-language general entertainment channel. It airs several local television shows and completed one year of broadcasting.

Ansh Bagri is a popular actor known for shows like Vellapanti, Love Ka Panga, and Days of Tafree. He got an amazing response for his web series titled Adi Suri Ki Dulhaniya.

But did you know there was a time when people told him to not become an actor?

Ansh is soon going to be seen in the Atrangi show ‘Baaghin’ and TellyChakkar recently caught up with Ansh to talk about his upcoming shows and his transformation and more.

Ansh spoke about his journey and said, “ I listen to myslef and take my advice, which is why I think I came to Mumbai, when I had thought that I wanted to become an actor some 15 years ago in Delhi, everybody used to think that I had lost my mind, and I decided that I will not listen to anyone. Even so many big photographers said to me when I went to get my photos clicked from them, they said to me that I won’t be able to do it, and that I should give this a try for a little while and then find something small and let it go, but I didn’t listen to them and even when I came to Mumbai, so many people discouraged me, but I didn’t listen because I feel like it’s my life and nobody knows me better than me and whoever you meet, doesn’t really know you because they have met you for so little time, and that is the thought that I live with every day and move forward every day”.

Ansh will be seen in the show Baaghin opposite Aneri Vajani and the show will air on Atrangi.

