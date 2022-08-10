Exclusive! “When I took up the show, I was a little scared because I didn’t know if the audience will start hating me” Aditi Shetty aka Kavya of Dharampatni talks about OTT, audience reaction to her and more

MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Aditi Shetty plays the role of Kavya Sachdev in the show. Her character is madly in love with Ravi but Ravi is in love with her sister Keerti.

Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021 with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in the TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Kataria.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character, the twists and turns in the show, and more.

The scale of OTT shows in the country is growing immensely, and it has proven to be such a great platform. Is OTT something that you would like to explore more as an artist?

Absolutely, I want to do all sorts of projects on any kind of platform. I have never restricted myself, be it TV or OTT, and OTT right now is making such great content. The Gen Z, our crowd is so much oriented towards OTT because it is relatable and there are great performances. If an opportunity comes up, I always go for a good script and a good character. Even when I got this character, I said yes because I was getting to do something different and as an artist, you get to learn so much. Even your audience get to see different sides of you, so if some great comes up on OTT, I will always be very excited to take it up.



What kind of roles would you like to explore?

I don’t have anything very specific in mind but I am sure that when something is narrated to me and it feels right in my gut, I would go with the gut feeling. I don’t have a specific layout of what I want to do. When projects come up, and it has some relation to me or the project excites me, or I get to learn something from it, that’s when I would go for it.



Fans have shown you an immense amount of love, anything that you would like to say to them?

Honestly, I just have so much gratitude, so much love in my heart for them, the audience watching the shows. They have shown a lot a love, first to Ahana and then so much more to Kavya. When I took up the show, I was a little scared because I didn’t know if the audience will start hating me. But I am really happy with the response, so please keep showering the love on me and on the show.

The show is going through a major dramatic tangent and fans are excited to see what will happen next on the show.

