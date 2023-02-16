Exclusive! This is when Lock Upp Season2 will begin; the promo is expected to be out in two weeks

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially for Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss but the only difference is that here the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

As per sources, the show is all set to return with a Season 2 and it might get launched in the month of March, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The promo is expected to be out in the next two weeks and the audience eagerly wants to see who would be the contestants for this season.

In a recent interview, Ekta Kapoor said that this season will be longer than the previous one and it will be wilder.

Well, there is no doubt that Lockk Upp was a very different reality show and the fans are waiting for the new season.

