EXCLUSIVE: 'When Reem Shaikh irked Shagun's dupe'; READ TO KNOW MORE

MUMBAI: Meet aka Shagun Pandey has garnered popularity with his character and the magical romance with Meet aka Ashi Singh on the show. Well, Apart from Ashi, fans have adored Shagun's paring with Anchal Sahu and even his unfiltered bond with Reem Shaikh.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vashmay aka Shagun Pandey and Anchal Sahu share a loving message for their fans as Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is soon to BID ADIEU

Well, with the show Meet, Kalyani and Atharva finally get a chance to reunite and here's what he had shared about their reunion and bond, you wouldn't want to miss out on Shagun's answers.

How was the experience reuniting with Reem after Tujhse Hai Raabta?

It is always lovely to work with Reem again, this time she came as a guest for the show that we have done together on Meet. It was a surreal experience to be with her back after Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Is there any fond memory or a funny incident that you would like to share about Reem?

I had to shoot a wedding sequence with Kalyani aka Reem in the show wherein my dupe was sitting next to her while she kept talking to him, punching, pinching and giggling. Later when I came in front of her she was quite shocked to see that all this while she thought it was me next to her. Her reaction was unmissable back then. We do have alot of memories together.

How would you define Reem and Anchal in one word?

I would call Reem a commercially intelligent person and chirpy, wherein Anchal is a sincere one with great craft. Honestly, one word isn't enough for them.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ashi Singh is very focused and she does her job in one go: Shagun Pandey on shooting with Ashi for Zee TV’s Meet

Well we are glad to see them back and you?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar