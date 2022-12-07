Exclusive! This is when the new season of MTV Splitsvilla will begin, auditions to take place on this date

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 was one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

The last season's winners of the show were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane and the fans really liked the chemistry between them.

As per sources, the new season of Splitsvilla is all set to stream in the second week of August 2022 and the auditions have begun on Voot.

The new season will be coming with the new concept and the makers are keeping it a secret.

Ranvijay and Sunny Leone will be as usual hosting the show and will be giving the contestants tips on love.

This time the show is going to be bolder in terms of content.

Last year we did see how all the contestants post the show did some other reality shows. Like we did see Shivam was a part of Lock Upp Season 1 and Jay was a part of Bigg Boss Season 3 Marathi.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting for the new season to stream.

