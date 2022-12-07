Exclusive! This is when the new season of MTV Splitsvilla will begin, auditions to take place on this date

The new season of MTV Splitsvilla has begun and the makers are going all out to make it a success considering the last season was a huge success.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:05
Exclusive! This is when the new season of MTV Splitsvilla will begin, auditions to take place on this date

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 was one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

The last season's winners of the show were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane and the fans really liked the chemistry between them.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the new season of Splitsvilla is all set to stream in the second week of August 2022 and the auditions have begun on Voot.

The new season will be coming with the new concept and the makers are keeping it a secret.

(ALSO READ : Confirmed! Nora Fatehi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit)

Ranvijay and Sunny Leone will be as usual hosting the show and will be giving the contestants tips on love.

This time the show is going to be bolder in terms of content.

Last year we did see how all the contestants post the show did some other reality shows. Like we did see Shivam was a part of Lock Upp Season 1 and Jay was a part of Bigg Boss Season 3 Marathi.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting for the new season to stream.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ; Confirmed! Nora Fatehi to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit)

Mtvsplitsvilla X3 Gary Lu Kevin Kat Avantika Mtv India Ranvijay Sunny Leone Pallak Bhoomika Shivam Nikhil Trevon Samarthya GARY Bhoomika Vasishth Mtv Splitsvilla Nikhil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Revenge! Harshvardhan fumes at Akshara to turn Manjari a rebellion
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anandi Baa aur Emily: Exclusive! Gunjan creates a misunderstanding between Emily and Anandi Baa
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Rajesh and Sakhi are at loggerheads
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Sad! Shree’s idea to unite Vaibhav and Shreya to go in vain
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Nandita...
Interesting! Marathi actress Amruta Pawar gets hitched to THIS person, opens up about her arranged marriage, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Pawar tied the knot with Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer in an intimate Maharashtrian...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
REALLY! Commando fame Vidyut Jamwal to tie the knot with THIS person, details inside
Latest Video