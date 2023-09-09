Exclusive! “When you watch the show from day one, it has been promising and unique since then”, Reema Vohra on Dil Diyaan Gallan taking a leap and characters exiting

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a major leap, and we exclusively reported Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

TellyChakkar caught in touch with actress Reema Vohra to talk about the show and the leap.

Talking about the leap in the show and the promo, she said, “I loved the promo. In fact our show is so promising. When you watch the show from day one, it has been promising and unique since then. There has been such an great effort to make a good show, give good content and create a good storyline. We will always work hard”.

On people leaving the show before the leap, she said, “There are going to be exits, and when you work together, you form a connection. So definitely, you will miss those people. But somewhere you know that you will meet these people again in the future. The industry is so small, and you also welcoming new people. So, I don't cry as such on people leaving, but send them off with positivity and and good thoughts, that whatever they aim for comes true, they do better shows and grow in their career. At the same time, whoever is coming new to the show, I give them a warm welcome, which is what should happen, this is what I implement”.

Dil Diyan Gallan will soon take a 10-year leap, where the character of Amrita will die.

