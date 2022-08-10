Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say about Paras Kalnawat’s revelations about Anupama! Details Inside

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi has always been revered for her performance on the show.
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. 

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi has always been revered for her performance on the show. She has a great fan following and fans are always on the lookout for more information about their favorite star.

Muskaan has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar, and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah, and more, before becoming a part of Anupama.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with teh actor and during a candid chat, when asked about some comments, that Paras Kalnawat made, about the cast of Anupama being divided, to which she said, “ If we talk about right now, then there is nothing like that on the set, we all are one unit, and when you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs but there is nothing like that”.

When further asked, if she has ever faced any difficulties during any scripts or doing scenes, she said, “ Like you know how Pakhi’s character has been like, she sometimes says a lot of things, like she does not think twice before saying anything to her mother or Baa. So, it was very difficult for me, because I am nothing like that in real life when I would get the script and I kept just saying things to my mother constantly, and so many nasty things, I would just go into a shocking state, thinking how can a girl say things like that to her mother, because I have been brought up in a very different environment, so I don't know if children of today say things like that, but I would feel terrible doing that, but at the end of the day, it's my job, so I had to do it and I have gotten a lot of hatred for it as well.”

Anupama as a show has been going through a lot of ups and downs and it will interesting to see how things turn out.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 04:45

