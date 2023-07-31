Exclusive! This is when Zee TV’s Maitree will go Off-Air, post-extension! Read to Find out!

There were reports that the show will go off-air by July, but then a surprising extension was granted to Maitree.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 11:30
Maitree

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to enemies. With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a 6-month leap and a grand comeback of Maitree’s deceased husband, Saaransh.

Stepping in the shoes of Saaransh will be none other than popular actor, Kunal Karan Kapoor. With Saaransh’s re-entry, how will it affect Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel)? 

ALSO READ: 'Maitree' actor Samarth Jurel gave up his career in cricket to become an actor

Recently, Namish Taneja exited the show, due to personal reasons and wanting to pursue different projects. 

There were reports that the show will go off-air by July, but then a surprising extension was granted to Maitree. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show post the extension.

As per sources, the extension is not indefinite, the show will allegedly wrap up by September, giving the makers enough time to bring the story around and to a proper end. 

While, it is not confirmed yet what the date is exactly, sources, suggest it is all circumstantial.

Are you happy that the show has got an extension? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Zee TV’s Maitree takes a 6-month leap, actor Kunal Karan Kapoor to play the negative lead!

About Author

About Author

