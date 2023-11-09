Exclusive! “Whenever I do all these kinds of scenes, I start crying” Amrapali Gupta talks about her character’s motives and doing death scenes on Meet- Badlegi Duniya ki Reet

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on!

While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, the whole tale is going to turn on its head in the upcoming episodes as the show witnessed a 16-year leap after its glorious run for almost 2 years.

Amrapali Gupta plays the role of Shagun on the show and shines in these negative avatars, which is a stark contrast to her sweet demeanor in real life.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actress for a fun chat to talk about her character, doing very emotional death scenes and more.

Shagun has been through quite a journey on the show, What is her motive, do you think she is after Sumeet?

Shagun's motive, I think, toward Sumeet, is that when we were young, like before Sumeet existed and Meet was there, me and her husband Manmeet were in a relationship. He was supposed to get married to me, so now with Sumeet, it is revenge to me that I couldn’t take from Meet and because of that, now I'm taking it out on Sumeet. So this is my motive, that I want to destroy Meet’s children. I think negative characters don't have a motive, they just want to destroy things. They don’t think about what will happen, what is next, what they want to just they never forgive, they hold a grudge. I think that’s the same thing with Shagun. She doesn’t want to forgive things and she has forgotten what Meet has done. So that's why I think she's taking revenge from Sumeet. So it's not even about Sumeet and it's about her revenge that she wants from Meet.

We recently saw a big shocking scene from Anand’s Shradh. As actors, is that difficult to film?

You are right that it was a very, very heartfelt scene where I'm just holding the matki on my shoulder and putting water here and there and doing this. So, it is basically whenever I'll do all these kinds of scenes, I start crying. You can ask anyone. Whenever this kind of scene is happening or whenever I'm torturing anyone or if someone is dying, though I do the scene, I always say to myself that I am Shagun and this is what Shagun would do, because whenever there is that moment and when the director’s say cut. I'll start crying. So it was very, very difficult for me. I asked our director whether I had to do the scene and he said yes. I said okay. So, as per the shooting, I think finished the scenes in 10 or 15 minutes, but the feelings stayed there. So even though the shot got over, it did affect me.

Amrapali is currently seen in the role of Shagun on Zee TV’s Meet starring Ashi Singh and Syed Raza Ahmed.

