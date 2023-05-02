Exclusive! “Whichever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it“, Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Junooniyatt and what to expect from the show

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry, and many popular shows before.
MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. 

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt. 

The promos for Junooniyat have made the fans very excited, and they can’t wait for the show to start. The fans are glued to their phone screens for any and every detail about the show, and this is a show that keeps on giving.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his stint in Bigg Boss, his fame and his new show Junooniyatt and more.

When you are a part of a big show and people start recognizing you as one character, do you think it’s easy or difficult to shed the present notions when you do a different character? 

I think it becomes a little difficult when you become quite known for playing one particular character. So, I think that was one of the reasons why I chose Bigg Boss as well, because people knew me as Fateh and now people know me as Ankit. Currently, I am playing a different character, so they will probably now know me as Jahan and after that again, I will try to do something which will make me known as Ankit again.


How do you as an actor, find similarities in your character?

Well, it is difficult to find similarities in all the characters. So what I do is, whatever character I play, I try to keep 20 percent of myself in it. I add small nuances to the characters that I have in my personal life, so it makes it a little easier to play the character and to connect with it.


 What can the audience expect from the show Junooniyatt? 

There is lots and lots of music, lots of fun and it is a very young, fresh story. It is a college-based romance, where music is very important. The character graph of Jahan is going to be way bigger than Fateh. So, there is going to be a lot of drama and people will enjoy this rollercoaster ride a lot.

Junooniyatt is a new show starring Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Vig in lead roles and is produced by Dreamiyata Productions.

Latest Video

