Exclusive! THIS is why Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora wants to meet Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI:Anjali started as an Instagram influencer but she got major recognition after her participation in the ALT Balaji reality show Lock Upp. Anjali gained fame mainly for her cute yet hot looks and the controversies related to her and Munawar Faruqui.

She has been in the news for an MMS clip of her that has been going viral. The girl in the video apparently looks a lot like Anjali Arora but there is no confirmation on the same. In fact, many are wondering if it is a morphed video of Anjali Arora.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the beautiful Anjali Arora and got candid for our segment ‘Let’s get weirdo’ where she revealed about her expensive buys etc.

Have you ever thought of some weird questions?

Many a times there are situations where we have to stay silent and listen to the opposite person but we think to ourself “why am I listening to this person?”Most of the time it happens that you don’t feel like sitting somewhere but still you have to sit and listen to what’s going on and you just feel like slapping them hard.

Which is that one body part that you won’t mind losing?

I love my body. I love myself so much that I have not even done a single tattoo yet.

Which is the dumbest way in which you have been injured?

On 15th August, when my mom had gifted me a scooter. I was 9th-10th and I didn’t know how to ride so well. So on 15th of August, there were some cheap guys who ride rough on the street. I got into a race with them thinking how are they going ahead of me. So, I raised my speed and the scooter slipped. I still have the scar from that time.

Which is that one fictional character that you would like to meet in real life and what would you say to them?

I would like to meet Shahrukh sir. I like when he calls out Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I would tell him to call out my name just like that.

What is the worst purchase that you’ve made?

I actually spend a lot. I like buying antique stuff. If I like something, I just click a picture of it and tell my dad that I’ve bought it. My dad would be like “I would’ve bought this for you in cheaper price” and I would tell him that I have already bought it. I mean if you listen to the cost of the antique I have beside me right now, you will tell me that I’m such a fool.

If you had to change your name, what would be the weird nick name that you would keep?

Laddo. It’s cute and funny. Many of my friends call me that.

What’s that compliment that sounds more like an insult?

A lot of people compliment me for my skin colour. They say that they like dusky colour and I think sometimes whether it was a compliment or an insult. It happens with. I like myself the way I am and I don’t want to be darker or fairer. I accept myself the way I am but people make you feel the other way. I love my skin colour and I believe that every colour is beautiful.

What is the biggest screw-up you’ve made in your kitchen?

When you are making something you turn on the gas and then you also need to turn it off. Once I forgot to turn the gas off for 4 hours and the dish burnt.

Which is that one useless talent that you have?

I can bend my finger backward, touching the surface of my hand.

If we had to go through Akash’s phone, which would be that one picture that you wouldn’t want anyone to see?

We have many pictures from our trips. All those pictures are cute, funny good enough for people to actually like.

From you Lock Upp journey, who was the messiest contestant?

I would take my own name.

