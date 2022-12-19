Exclusive! “Why should I shun television which has given me a livelihood for 25 years; theatre is my soul happiness”, Badi Ma aka Jayati Bhatia talks about OTT, theatre and more  

MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline and the memes that it inspires. The characters of Simar and Mataji and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs. This strong matriach is played by renowned actor Jayati Bhatia. Bhatia is an Indian actress who works in theatre, film, and television. In the Colors TV series Sasural Simar Ka, she played the character Nirmala Bharadwai, for which she is most known. In addition, she contributed to well-known TV series including Sasural Genda Phool, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, and Naamkarann.

She gained attention in 2000 playing the lead character in the Balaji Telefilms serial opera Itihaas. Her other television series include Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kanyadaan.

She’s now seen in the role of Badi Ma on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her role, the show's reception, and more.

You have been a very active theatre performer and people have always categorized and differentiated between theatre and television, people also question why did you decide to do television as well?

In our space, we like to divide and categorize things. If I studied engineering, I would take a job in that field. Similarly, you take a job closest to what you have learned. So, I am an actor and also have a life. I also have expenses and I need to run my house and my life. So, obviously, if I am getting fabulous opportunities in television, so why shouldn’t I do it, why should I shun television which has given me a livelihood for 25 years, because of which I am able to do something which is my soul happiness, which is theatre. I don’t do commercial theatre. So, I do the theatre because it gives me happiness. I work with directors who value my work, have been working for many years, and one who brings something new to the theatre. I do theatre because it keeps my practice going as an actor and television is another place where you practice. Whenever I do a project, its a double-edged sword. Some places I get respect because I am a theatre actor and some places I don’t because I work in television as well.

Is direction or writing in theatre something that you look forward to or is that something you would like to explore?

Yes, definitely because I also get to experiment a lot because I am an actor and I can bring many facets into my performances because I understand characters. I still get butterflies before a show, because it is live theatre and every character is real. It takes a little bit of time, because theatre is not very regular and I wish like all theatre actors wish; that I was paid well enough to do just theatre.

With the OTT space expanding, you have also been a part of a few shows, do you have any limitations on the medium that work on?

I don’t have any such limitations, I am going to continue doing theatre and working on OTT platforms. The biggest thing that I have to do is time management because when I do OTT shows, the first thing they ask me is if I have time. I have been able to do 4 because I could manage my time on TV and OTT. So, I think it matters a lot how we manage time.

Jayati Bhatia is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Badi Ma.

