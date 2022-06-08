EXCLUSIVE! Will Brinda conduct a DNA test of Pihu to know her truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Here's what Aanchal Khurana said

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is currently seen playing the role of Brinda Shkehawat in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress has been a pivotal part of the show and shares a great bond with Ram.

Brinda is someone who has always extended her support to Ram and Priya in every matter.

But now, as the show has taken the leap, Ram and Priya have separated but Brinda is still in support of Ram.

Brinda's character has seen a lot of changes as the show's story has progressed.

Well, we all know that Ram is still unaware that Pihu is his daughter.

Not just Ram, even his friends Vikrant, Aditya, Brinda and Kunal are also unaware of this big truth.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''

Nandini, Vedika and Shubham don't want Ram to know about Pihu's truth at any cost as it will ruin their plan.

Well, we all know that Ram's friends have been his backbone and supported him through thick and thin.

With Pihu entering everyone's life, a lot has been happening.

There were several reports that Brinda will suspect something fishy about Pihu and will decide to do a DNA test.

Aanchal had also shared a screenshot of the same on her social media.

Take a look:

Well, it turns out to be that it is all just the rumours.

Aanchal clarified with us when we got in touch with her for the same.

She said, ''I have no clue about it. I don't know how the track will unfold so it is confusing for me as well.''

Well, this makes it clear that nothing of this sort is going to happen in the show.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''