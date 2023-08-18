Exclusive! Will Pandya Store go off-air and be replaced by this new show? Read to Find Out!

The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store 21st August 2023 Written Episode Update: Amrish and Suman fix the marriage

With a new cast at the frontline and a new storyline, Pandya Store has faced a bit of a ratings dip, but the show still maintains a loyal fanbase and following.

Star Plus is rolling out a lot of new shows, the Rajan Shahi show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Vajra Productions Keh Doon Tumhein, and if reports are to be believed that Magic Moments Production House, is coming out with a new show starring Hiba Nawab. 

And reports suggest that the show tentatively titled Jannat might replace Pandya Store.

Because Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has already taken Faltu’s spot and Keh Doon Tumhein, will allegedly replace Titli.

So, as per some portals, this new show might replace Pandya Store around September or October. 

While there has been no indication or confirmation of the same. Keen-eyed fans have deduced speculations.

What are your thoughts on the new shows?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store 22nd August 2023 Written Episode Update: Amrish denies Suman’s request


 

