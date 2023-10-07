Exclusive! Will Shiny Doshi not be a part of Pandya Store post leap? Here’s what the sources say

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers living in Somnath, running their store, managing their lives and staying together as a family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 20:17
Shiny Doshi

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins. The series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan.

We previously gave you the exclusive update that the show is going to take a major 15-year leap. 

The stars of the show are shooting their last episodes. Previously, we gave you the update that Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, Mohit Parmar, Akshay Kharodia and Alice Kaushik had taken to social media to write an emotional post, bidding goodbye to the show.

Although the show still has a couple of days of shooting left for the original cast, they are definitely bidding goodbye to the show. As per reports, the only two remaining cast members will be Krutika Desai and Shiny Doshi, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

As per sources, the reports of Shiny Doshi being retained are false, and as per some astute fan observations, Shiny might be leaving the show after all. 

Fans have observed that Shiny reshared a video to her Instagram story, where she could be heard saying that she will miss Dhara too.

As per sources, the storyline will focus on Suman staying the matriarch while the Pandya children deal with life and relationships.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary had been approached to be a part of the show.

As per reports, Megha Ray of Apna Time Bhi Ayega fame was also approached, but nothing is confirmed yet.

These are all speculations and nothing has actually been confirmed yet.

With the leap approaching, it is quite a bittersweet feeling for fans because while they are going to miss the OG cast, the prospect of the story moving forward has kept them excited.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

