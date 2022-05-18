EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa actress Pallavi Pradhan opens up about the first time she faced the camera, says she never felt shy and was extremely comfortable

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Pallavi Pradhan is seen playing the role of Saroj Chaudhary in Rajan Shahi's show Woh To Hai Albelaa which airs on Star Bharat.

The beautiful diva is being applauded for her performance in the drama series.

Pallavi has proved her mettle in acting in all her previous projects and her character in Woh To Hai Albelaa definitely stands out of all.

Well, the current track of the show is witnessing some really sad moments after Cheeru's sudden demise. There have been various ups and downs in each and every character’s life as the story is heading for some interesting twists.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pallavi who spoke at length about her career, facing the camera for the first time and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arup Paul and Sanjana Phadke JOIN the cast of Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela?

Saroj gets really upset when her sons do anything against her will. Are you able to relate to her character? Don't you feel that she is a bit controlling but in a nicer way?

I am not that kind of a controlling person like my character on-screen. So, I definitely felt that Saroj is like that. I have seen so many mothers whose love for their kids has no limits. We all are humans and all have some flaws. A mother always has the right to go beyond limits for her kids.

You have portrayed different types of roles. Which genre is your personal favourite? Is comedy more difficult than drama or vice versa?

I would prefer to do comedy more. Unfortunately, ladies are looked at from a very different point of view when it comes to doing comedy. I was lucky enough to play a role in Bahu Hamari Rajnikant. My character was not a comic one but very classic. It was a very funny portrayal of a Bengali mother-in-law. It was a situational comedy. Comedy is difficult as it is not easy to make anyone laugh. A comedy is a mixed effort of a writer, actor, director, and cinematographer. Timings, situations, and actions are of utmost importance in comedy. No matter how good the actor is, if the timings are wrong, it won't have that effect.

Tell us about your experience when you faced the camera for the first time ever. Any memories or incidents you would love to share?

I don't even recollect. I never thought about what I will be when I grow up. One of my friends asked me during my college days if I would like to work in a play and I said yes. I kept getting opportunities one after the other. I never had to do a photoshoot, nor did I have to ask for work. By God's grace, I got offers when people saw my previous work.

I was doing a Marathi show Damini from 1994 or 1995. But I was very comfortable in front of the camera. I did a lot of work in my school days, although I have learnt many things now. I am still learning a lot of things. It's a beautiful profession and I feel blessed to work with brilliant and good people. I am very proud to be an actor.

Woh To Hai Albelaa hit the small screens on 14th March. It airs on Star Bharat at 9 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Tragedy! Chiru makes his last wish to Kanha, keep the latter’s hand on Sayuri's hand