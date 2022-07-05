EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Mehul Buch on discussing work with his wife and Anupamaa actress Alpana Buch: Yes, we talk about work as it is always helpful when the husband and wife both are actors

Mehul Buch who plays Dhanraj Chaudhary in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa talks about his onscreen character and much more.
MUMBAI: Senior and renowned actor Mehul Buch is presently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

The actor is playing the role of Dharaj Chaudhary who is Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya's father. 

Mehul is a seasoned actor and has always surprised the viewers with his stellar performances in various projects. 

He has done a great amount of work in both Hindi TV, and movies and also in the Gujarati industry. 

Mehul is being applauded for his performance in Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

The show recently saw a sad exit of Anuj's character where he dies right before his wedding with Sayuri. 

A lot of things have changed after the makers introduced this shocking twist in the show. 

Mehul's character Dhanraj is totally in trauma after losing his son all of a sudden. 

The viewers will get to see many different shades of him in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who spoke about the show and much more. 

How has been your experience so far working with the star cast?

It has been amazing. I feel lucky to have superb actors and wonderful people on set. Shaheer, Hiba, Pallavi, Sucheta, Someshji, Nayanji, Kinshuk, Anuj and Suruchi, everyone is so good. I consider myself really lucky to have all these fantastic people around on set.

You are married to Alpana Buch who is also a renowned actress and working in the same production house's show Anupamaa. How often do you guys discuss each other's performance?

Yes, we discuss it! When we like each other's performance, we acknowledge the efforts and when we don't like anything about each other's performance, we do discuss the scope of improvement. It's always helpful when the husband and wife both are actors.

It's a dream for any actor to work with a popular production house. How do you feel playing such a pivotal role in Rajan Shahi's show? How has been the experience so far working with Director's Kut Production?

Well, it's a dream come true experience. Rajanji,  Romeshji, and our DOP Gulshan, all are so supportive. That puts an actor in the utmost comfort. They are really lovable people. At this point, I would like to thank Rajan Shahiji and everyone at Director's Kut Production for giving me such a pivotal role in a wonderful project like Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

Mehul has previously done shows like Kumkum - Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Ghar Ek Sapna, Shree, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Pyaar Ka Darda Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Khidki, Balika Vadhu 2 and many more. 

He has also appeared in several Hindi and Gujarati movies. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Rajan sir felt that I am like a clean slate that he can mold into this new character: Hiba Nawab on doing Woh To Hai Albelaa, shares her experience with Shaheer Sheikh and Anuj Sachdeva, and much more

