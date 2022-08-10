EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and stories straight to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around tinsel town. We had a chat with Sucheta Khanna whom we saw in Woh To Hai Albelaa and loved what she had to say.

Who to Hai Albelaa is one of the most loved shows on Television. It stars Hiba Nawab, Shaheer Sheikh in lead roles. It is produced by Director Kut's Productions.

We recently had a chat with Sucheta Khanna, whom we have seen as Indrani on the show and she spoke candidly about her experience, look and co-stars. Sucheta has a wide variety of roles in her kitty and was seen in projects like Lapataganj, Sandwich, Yamla Pagla Deewana among others.

Here’s what she had to say:

1. How was your experience working on Woh to Hai Albelaa?

The experience has been nice; it’s such a big production house, it was nice. It was a role that had a lot of performing scenes. So it was good; I did some very good scenes with Hiba, a couple of very good scenes with Shaheer, my co-actor Pallavi Pradhan, so I think I was banked on for good performing scenes in that!

2. Will I be wrong in pointing out that this was an unusual role for you? Because usually we have seen you in comedic roles, in movies and shows like Lapataganj.

Yes, actually I was very apprehensive. I was apprehensive about the look, which was of a widow, number 1. But the background that Rajan ji had given me and all I understood that it was a very weak role and later, she turns out to be very strong, as she stands up for her daughter. So, I was more apprehensive of the look, since 12 hours when you are in the look, you have to feel good about yourself.

But then, I very technically told them; my face is very round and stuff like that. So obviously, a widow traditionally doesn't wear bindis, but nobody follows that anymore. But then I insisted for a black bindi and Rajan ji instantly agreed to it.

3. Your bond with co-stars and who are you closest to?

I am closest to Nayan. She is my best friend, the one who plays my mother-in-law. We have lunch together. It’s like a lunch party everyday for the both of us. Day 1 till the time I was there on the show, it’s been wonderful.

Besides that, I had worked with Hiba before. In the first show, we didn’t talk much, didn’t know each other, hardly talked in JIjaji Chhat Par Koi Hai. But this show, we really had good performing scenes and all. She is a good girl, very bright, and she picks on quick.

So, that was Sucheta Khanna speaking on the show, her co-stars, her look and more.

