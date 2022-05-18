EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last show as a brother' Udaariyaan's Abhiraaj aka Tushar Dhembla gets CANDID about his character, shooting in Chandigarh and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. 

We got in touch with Abhiraaj aka Tushar Dhembla to know his take on the character Abhiraaj, shooting in Chandigarh and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

How has it been working with the cast of Udaariyaan? 

It has been great. I am enjoying myself with them. The casting has been done perfectly, and their look is all apt for the show. I haven't met Fateh and Tejo yet but I am sure that the chemistry shall work well. 

It is not one of the leading characters, there may be a time when the prominence wouldn't stay longer, will you plan to continue? 

Well, this is my third show as a brother and I have made up my mind that this would be my last show as a parallel lead. Even if I have to wait for a year, I will only do lead roles. I had done 5 mock shoots before but I chose Udaariyaan as the channel and the show has a massive reach. This will be my last show, or else I will be a part of films or web shows. 

How has it been working away from Mumbai? 

Well, for me it is like a homecoming as I reside in Chandigarh. I also have my own app which itself is Chandigarh based, so I have been juggling between my shoot and app. Although, I have been living in Mumbai for the past three years, shooting here has kept me quite relieved, as here everything is ready and I am enjoying this time here. 

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Abhishek Kumar Chetna Singh Udaariyaan Colors tv Lokesh Batta Karan V Grover TellyChakkar
