EXCLUSIVE! Wow! Gargi Tripathi to enter Nima Denzongpa On Colors

MUMBAI: Nima Denzognpa is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a guy and moves to a different state to be with him.

In the current track, we saw that Nima was sick so she asks Suresh to go support Naari for her big College Award, But Tulika drugs Suresh and he didn't Make it in time. And when Suresh realises that Tullika had sabotaged him. He gets extremely angry and decides to leave her. When leaving Tullika asks him to take Sunita Aai also with him.

The show has a really good star cast and now we give you EXCLUSIVE news that Gargi Tripathi is also joining the cast of Nima.

Gargi was last seen in Upanishad Ganga. Her role in the show is not clear yet.

